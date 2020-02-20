Have you been to Progreso lately?

What used to be an area of ​​the port of Progreso with streets in poor condition, dark, broken sidewalks, damaged drainage sewers, no trash cans, little signage and no green areas, was transformed into a completely renovated space that offers both locals and visitors, a new urban image with infrastructure and services that make it attractive to those who live here and those who arrive from other places.

This is the House of Culture, its surrounding streets and a section of the Malecon that were renovated as part of a project to improve the urban image of this point on the Yucatecan coast, where 43 million pesos were invested for the benefit of merchants, tenants of the market and visitors, now life has come back to this important point of this city.

“This change was very much necessary, to give Progreso a new image, the port has a lot to give and we have a lot of things to offer, as our culture and traditions, it is a beautiful, picturesque port and people is falling in love with Progreso now! I think the Governor is doing very good work, ”said a local merchant.

The port of Progreso has a very high potential to become a tourist destination for cruise passengers and all type of travelers, and leave an important economic spill for the state of Yucatan.







