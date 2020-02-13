Governor receives students who will represent Yucatan in the First Robotics Lego League Tournament

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a meeting with Yucatecan students who will be representing the state in the First Lego League National Robotics Competition on February 29 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, to whom he wished the greatest success and reiterated the support of the State Government.

At the Government Palace, Vila Dosal received the 9 students of the General Secondary School Number 8 “Jesus Reyes Heroles” of Mérida, who won third place in the regional competition and obtained their pass to the nationals.

The team is formed by Áyax Gael Polanco Chan, Carlo Mauricio Sierra Calderón, Daniel Alejandro Bacab Dzul, Daretzi Marisol Poot Pacheco, Hiram Ferreira Rodríguez, Leonel Sail Madrazo Durán, Luis Sebastián García Sabido, Maximiliano Carrillo Alvarado and Raquel Guadalupe Trejo Durán, who were guided at all times by their teachers Patricia Josefina Salazar Morelos, Lilia Teresa García Cervantes and Laura Grisel Paredes Aké.

The students participated in the First Lego League regional tournament, held in Campeche last Saturday, January 25, where they took third place and the “Teamwork” recognition. In this way, they won one of the 5 places to attend the national competition that will take place later this month in the northern state of Nuevo León.

At the meeting, the Governor stressed the importance of continuing to supporting this type of activities at schools across the state, as this promotes attitudes and values ​​such as teamwork and creativity, which will serve the students in their future careers in the innovation sector. Because companies are constantly looking for human capital with these characteristics.

Vila Dosal highlighted the dedication of the students, who in just 15 days prepared and presented their project, and were able to defeat the competitors from Quintana Roo, Campeche and Tabasco, in an effort that was rewarded with the pass to the national tournament.

“I wish the students a big success, and I also want to recognize the teachers who gave part of their time to accompany them in this project,” said the Governor before the mothers and fathers of the young, who accompanied them at the meeting.

The team members explained that they presented a model with proposals to convert one of the playgrounds of the Ecological Park of the West, which is next to their school, in an inclusive, sustainable and educational space.

Daretzi Marisol Poot Pacheco, one of the team members, said she was very excited and proud to be able to represent the state of Yucatan in this competition along with the rest of the team.

12 year-old Hiram Ferreira Rodríguez said: “Since I was a little kid I used to play with Legos, and in elementary school I went to robotics class, but right now I am learning to program and it is something new that I like a lot. We hope to do very well in the competition”.

Professor Lilia Teresa García Cervantes, said she feels very proud of the kids, because they have shown a lot of commitment by investing their free time to prepare this project.

At the meeting, it was reported that the State Government, through the Ministry of Education (Segey), will take care of the students and teachers’ expenses on this trip to the north of the country.

It should be noted that, General High School No. 8 “Jesus Reyes Heroles” was the only public school that obtained its pass to the national competition. As the Yucatecan students were competing against boys and girls enrolled in schools on which robotics is a regular assignment.







