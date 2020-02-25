Forecast for this Tuesday in Yucatan

On Wednesday Feb. 26th (Ash Wednesday), a cold front that will chill the Peninsula enters the country.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico).- This Tuesday, Feb. 25, the entry of warm, humid air from the Caribbean Sea, combined with the prevalent daytime heat, will favor an increase in cloudy afternoons, with the likelihood of isolated rain in southern Campeche as well as northern and central Quintana Roo.

In eastern and central Yucatan, isolated showers are expected.

Furthermore, since the dominant wind will be from the southeast, a hot to very hot environment is expected during the day and mild to hot temperatures at dawn.

Wednesday

A change in weather conditions is expected this Wednesday 26th due to the arrival of the 41st cold front.

In the course of the afternoon, clouds will increase with the likelihood of very strong to intense storms, especially in the east of the Yucatan, which may be accompanied by electric shocks, occasional hail and strong wind gusts.

Behind the front, the cold air that gives it momentum will cause a very strong northern event, with bursts of wind that could reach 75 (km/h) in coastal areas of the three states.

