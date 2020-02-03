Federal government announced that Tren Maya will feature a tunnel below “The White City”

MÉRIDA.- The Maya Train will move underground below the city of Mérida through a tunnel that will stretch from the exit to the Mérida-Cancún highway (near Hacienda Teya), to the site known as La Plancha, in downtown Mérida.

“The tunnel will travel several kilometers below the capital of Yucatan, with the aim of not affecting the citizens of Merida with traffic jams” the federal official said.

This announcement was made by Rogelio Jiménez Pons, director of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), who said the train will run at a depth of 6.5 meters (23 feet) below ground level.

The entrance to the tunnel would be supposedly located at the Merida-Cancun highway exit, about 4 or 5 kilometers away from the city.

The train would emerge out of the tunnel at La Plancha, and then it would leave the city through the southwest side, heading to Umán.

On the technical possibilities of conducting the construction of such a tunnel, Jimenez Pons said that the project is totally viable. The federal official delcared: “the rock (referring to the subsoil of Mérida), is not so hard, vertical cuts can be made and it does not collapse, it is very stable.”

“This decision was taken in order not to affect the citizenship”, he added.

The announcement of the tunnel construction was made by Jiménez Pons during the forum: “Importance of Energy for Commerce, Services, Tourism and Industry”, organized by Concanaco.

Jimenez Pons stressed that Mérida will be the heart of the Maya Train, since federal authorities have chosen the state capital as their headquarters to operate such an important project for the AMLO administration.

Finally, the director of @FonaturMx informed that the first pre-bases on #TrenMaya have already been launched. And there is great interest of 85 different companies, 65 national and 20 foreign, that want to either invest, work or collaborate in the project.

