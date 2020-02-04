Excavation of Maya Train tunnel could affect houses in Mérida

MÉRIDA, February 4, 2020.- In recent days it was reported through Fonatur, the federal government agency responsible for the Maya Train project, that a four kilometers long tunnel will be constructed underneath “The White City”.

The tunnel would pass under the streets of Mérida to connect the railway from the Periférico to La Plancha, where the main “Tren Maya” station would be located.

The train would run at a 6.5 meters depth, and the tunnel would be excavated under the streets of the city.

But the question now is: would this excavation affect the houses near the project?

A civil engineer and homebuilder with more than 20 years of experience and currently CEO of “Constructora Mérida”, a leading company in the construction of residential homes in the city said:

“First there are doubts about whether such excavation is technically feasible given the hardness of the Yucatán subsoil and the level of the water table. But the answer is yes, there is actual technology that allows perforating the hard rock using specialized machinery”.

“The second issue has to do with the level of the freatic mantle, many will remember that the so called “paso deprimido” on Prolongación Paseo de Montejo becomes flooded when the level of the freatic mantle rises after a heavy rain”.

“However, the answer again is yes. There are tunnels in many parts of the world that pass under rivers or even the sea, such as the “Euro Tunnel”, so the technology exists, and it is technically feasible to implement it in Mérida. Moreover, the parking lot of some shopping centers like “The Harbor” in the north of Mérida, already have a similar depth and were built without any problems”.

“There is concern about the affectation that the tunnel could have with respect to the nearby houses or constructions, the answer in this case is that there is a possibility of damage to these houses, given the vibration that the excavation works will generate, although this risk can be reduced if wide roads are chosen to carry out the excavation, as far as possible from housing areas”.

“That is why the tunnel should be built under wide avenues, considering the objective of communicating the railroad from Periférico to La Plancha.”

The civil engineer concluded: “My advice would be to use Avenue 7, which goes from the Coca Cola bottling plant (Periférico Este), passing through the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood, all the way down to La Plancha, I believe that would be the best option”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments