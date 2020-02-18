Enjoy a profoundly soothing RESTORATIVE+NIDRA YOGA session

Enjoy a special RESTORATIVE+NIDRA YOGA CON ALMA group session that will help you to un-do stress, re-energize, and find balance.

Friday February 21, 6:00 PM, at Sol y Tierra, Calle 15 # 210 (x26), Col. García Ginerés, Mérida, Yuc.

Gentler on the joints and fascia than Yin Yoga, Restorative practice is a profoundly soothing experience that restores your body and mind to its equilibrium through a process of fully supported and deeply relaxing postures.

On its part, Yoga Nidra is a simple yet powerful body-centered meditative technique that promotes health, healing, and wellbeing. No experience necessary.

All are welcome!!! I invite you to please visit my website where you can get additional information and reserve your spot: https://yogaconalmainmerida.offeringtree.com

Comments

comments