Do you want to win free tickets for the Italian Symphony Orchestra concert?

The Yucatan Times grants you the opportunity to win free tickets for the Italian Symphony Orchestra concert this Saturday February 22nd, at Teatro Peón Contreras, keep reading to know how to win…
The Board of Trustees of the Historic Center of Mérida Yucatan AC, is an association of linking, debate, conjunction of ideas, interests and efforts of citizens, researchers and businessmen whose primary purpose is the rescue and revitalization of the Historic Center of the City of Mérida, consolidating it as a Cultural and Economic Axis of our state capital.
As part of its functions, the Patronato has developed programs and activities that promote the conservation and preservation of our great historical center.
This Saturday, February 22, 2020, the Board of Trustees of the Historic Center of Mérida Yucatán A.C. will present the Italian Symphony Orchestra, Matteo Gofriller, in a show called NACIONES EN ARMONÍA (Nations in Harmony) “Classical of the World” (Clásica del Mundo).
The concert will take place at 8:00 PM at the José Peón Contreras Theater in Mérida, and The Yucatan Times wants to give away three double passes so that its readers, who like good music, can enjoy this wonderful concert.
If you want to win one of these three double passes, just send an inbox message to the Facebook page of The Yucatan Times, saying you want one of the three double passes.
The first three people who send the message inbox, take the passes for the concert that will take place on Saturday, February 22, at 8:00 PM at the José Peón Contreras Theater in Mérida.
