Dengue cases on the rise in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, February 13, 2020 (ACOM). – The number of confirmed cases of dengue in Yucatan grew to 66, a figure that indicates that the condition is still peaking.

According to the latest report of the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave), so far this year, there is a high incidence of cases of this condition, spread by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

Of the 66 cases confirmed so far, 25 correspond to classic dengue, 40 to dengue with alarm signs and one to severe (hemorrhagic) dengue, although there are no reports of deaths so far.

The municipalities of Muxupip, Sanahcat, Chankom and Dzitás are the ones that reported the highest number of cases last week.

In comparison with the same period, but in 2019, there is a significant increase, since in that period there were only 3 cases.

That is why the health authorities have had to reinforce the fumigation tasks.

The Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) has specified that it continues with the labor of fumigation, fogging and motorcycle backpack equipment to access the interior of homes, especially where there is knowledge of confirmed cases of dengue.

He also noted that there are other preventive measures that, performed routinely and permanently, prevent contracting diseases transmitted by the insect, such as the use of repellents, in addition to keeping the yards clean, tidy and free of any hatchery that could work as a breeding site for the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.







Comments

comments