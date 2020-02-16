Del Toro and Cuarón to deliver Master Class in Guadalajara

Academy Award winners, Mexican filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón will participate on the Mexican Association of Group Analytic Psychotherapy 2020 Convention (AMPAG) that will take place in Guadalajara, Jalisco, from May 14 to 17.

The multi-awarded directors will deliver a conference titled “Monsters and Silence: Narrative for a Disturbing Century” on Sunday, May 17. These recognized directors will share their cinematographic knowledge and experience with the audience.

Del Toro and Cuarón will address cinema as a source of social and cultural transformation as well as the way in which current events in the world shape their way of creating and telling stories in their productions.

Tickets for the conference to be delivered in Guadalajara’s Telmex Auditorium are already available via Ticketmaster.

Organizers have explained that the 2020 AMPAG is based on current social transformations, new ways to build identity, and the generation of change through links.

Source: ampag.edu.mx/congreso-2020/







