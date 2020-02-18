Cultural center “La68” will reopen its doors in Mérida

La68, one of the most iconic cultural centers of the city of Mérida, will open its doors again to house local artistic proposals, “this will be a space to make and think about culture, through shared experiences,” said Daniela Camacho, the new owner.

The reopening of the property will take place on Thursday Feb. 20th, at 7 pm, in this well-known location of the Santiago neighborhood.

Daniela celebrated and was moved by the fact that this space is remembered with nostalgia by those who enjoyed it, more than four years ago.

“This feeling fuels my enthusiasm to give life to this property once again, the affection that people had for La68 is a good omen,” Daniela Camacho said.

When she arrived in the city, the project no longer existed as such, however, she learned about La68 through friends, acquaintances and the previous owners.

“Now there will be another team responsible for the operation of this iconic spot of downtown Merida, and we want to promote a reflection on our place in the world through art, critical thinking and conversation,” Daniela continued.

The space will feature open-air cinema, gallery, designated area for workshops and talks, library and a vegan deli coffee shop.

“Our artistic and cultural interests are linked to a political ethic that we want to share with people who approach the space, so in La68 you will find a vegan deli, Plants of Wonder and La Retorno-Ropería, a rescue and reuse project of vintage and second-hand clothes, ” she explained.

La68 entrance (Facebook)

Noise will not be a problem.

Regarding the noise issue, Daniela explained that the hours of operation will not interfere with the sleeping hours of neighbors.

“But it is certainly something we have very present and we will be very careful during our events, because the idea is to generate well-being and not annoyance. In addition, we expect our neighbors to attend frequently to enjoy the activities we have scheduled, ” she added.

Regarding the growth of the cultural offer in the Historic Center of the state capital, Daniela celebrated that “the city is very alive” and that more and more spaces of cultural diversity are emerging with new different proposals.

“The growth and effervescence of cities is always a challenge, it is very important to take into account that we all have the right to safe spaces, we have to create and maintain these places”, Daniela Camacho stated.

La68 (Photo: Facebook)

In March, La68 will host the following events:

The Contemporary Film Seminar of the Ibero-American Center for Photo and Film Studies.

The autogenerative sonovisual installation Ciudad Fallo, by sound artist Christian Sánchez in collaboration with Escarabajo.

Book presentations, talks with artists, workshops, recitals, open microphone events, activities for the promotion of reading aimed at children and teenagers, among others activities wil also take place at La68 during the month of March.

La68 is located on Calle 68 # 468, Centro, Mérida, Yuc.







