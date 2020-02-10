Cuban medicine used in China to cure coronavirus

Interferon alpha 2B has the ability to protect patients with the potential for aggravation and complications

HAVANA (Notimex) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the Chinese government’s use of ‘Interferon alpha 2B’ (IFNrec) to combat the 2019-nco virus in the treatment of the disease.

From his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel celebrated the day before the use of the Cuban medicine that has been manufactured since January 25 at the ChangHeber Chinese-Cuban plant, located in the town of Changchun, Jilin Province.

A drug that has cured 500 patients

So far it is known that it has managed to cure more than 1,500 patients and is one of the 30 drugs chosen by the Chinese National Health Commission to cure the respiratory condition.

“Interferon alpha 2B has the advantage that in situations such as these it is a mechanism to protect oneself, its use prevents patients with the possibility of getting worse and more complicated from reaching that stage, and eventually leading to death,” Luis Herrera Martínez, scientific and commercial advisor to the BioCubaFarma business group, explained to the Granma newspaper.

IFNrec is also applied against viral infections caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), respiratory papillomatosis caused by human papilloma, condyloma acuminatum and hepatitis types B and C, as well as in therapies against various types of cancer.

Despite the economic, financial and commercial blockade that the United States maintains against the Caribbean island, the Cuban medical system has been recognized at the international level.



