  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • Q, Roo

    • Cruise not allowed to dock in Cozumel on suspicion of COVID-19

    By on February 26, 2020

    Two Caribbean ports denied access for fear of the coronavirusand now Cozumel is the third one.

    Mexican authorities denied permission to the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship to reach the Punta Langosta cruise terminal, in Cozumel, Quintana Roo after being rejected by Jamaica and Grand Cayman, on suspicion that a crew member is infected with COVID-19.

    “This cancellation is due to international health instructions in Cozumel, Quitana Roo,” the statement said.

    On Tuesday, Jamaican authorities delayed a landing decision at MSC Meraviglia for “many hours,” according to a company statement. During the night, Grand Cayman authorities denied the landing of the ship in Georgetown.

    “In both cases, the ship was effectively rejected simply out of fear,” the company said.

    MSC Cruises said its medical records show a case of seasonal flu in a crew member, who boarded the ship in Miami after traveling from Manila.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment