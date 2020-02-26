Cruise not allowed to dock in Cozumel on suspicion of COVID-19

Two Caribbean ports denied access for fear of the coronavirusand now Cozumel is the third one.
Mexican authorities denied permission to the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship to reach the Punta Langosta cruise terminal, in Cozumel, Quintana Roo after being rejected by Jamaica and Grand Cayman, on suspicion that a crew member is infected with COVID-19.
AVISO last minute… Cancelan arribo del crucero MSC Meraviglia a #Cozumel Según a bordo hay persona con sospecha #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lKe1FCKaTH— Webcams de México (@webcamsdemexico) February 26, 2020
“This cancellation is due to international health instructions in Cozumel, Quitana Roo,” the statement said.
On Tuesday, Jamaican authorities delayed a landing decision at MSC Meraviglia for “many hours,” according to a company statement. During the night, Grand Cayman authorities denied the landing of the ship in Georgetown.
“In both cases, the ship was effectively rejected simply out of fear,” the company said.
#AlMomento | Se canceló el arribo de un crucero proveniente de Jamaica que llegaría a Cozumel, Quintana Roo. #EsNegocio con @SOYCarlosMota | https://t.co/3qXeJnAwbg pic.twitter.com/2Q1NM04m8e— adn40 (@adn40) February 26, 2020
MSC Cruises said its medical records show a case of seasonal flu in a crew member, who boarded the ship in Miami after traveling from Manila.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
