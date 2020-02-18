Could the Ciricote flower be the new emblem of Quintana Roo?

After 20 years, the Mexican Association of Arboriculture of the flower of Ciricote (Cordia dodecandra A.DC.) seeks to turn the flower into an emblematic element for the state of Quintana Roo.
“The ciricote flower was proposed almost 20 years ago to be the representative flower of the state of Quintana Roo, because of the qualities that both the flower and the Ciricote tree have. All parts of this tree are useful, from the fruit to the leaf that is used to wash the dishes, the wood, so it is a tree that is abundant in the region, and has been proposed but never enacted as a state symbol,” said the president of the Mexican Association of Arboriculture.
According to the academic description, the tree grows up to 15 meters (48 feet) high, its crown is very dense, has simple, very rough leaves, and beautiful flowers in a panicle shape with an intensely orange corolla.
The Ciricote tree flowers blossom between February and May, and it features fruits in the shape of a drum of up to 4 cm long and yellow in colour.
