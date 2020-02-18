Costa Rica’s largest drug bust nets five tons of cocaine bound for Netherlands

On Saturday Feb. 15th, Costa Rica authorities found 5 tonnes of cocaine stashed inside a shipping container of decorative canopy plants

“Police in Costa Rica seized more than five tonnes of cocaine bound for the Dutch port of Rotterdam in the country’s largest ever drug bust”, officials said.

Authorities on Saturday found the cocaine in Costa Rica’s Caribbean port of Limon, stashed inside a shipping container of decorative canopy plants bound for the Netherlands.

The anti-narcotics police discovered the drugs in 202 small bags and said the cocaine was produced in South America, though they did not specify where in Saout America.

“The drugs had an estimated street value of about 126 million euros in Holland”, Costa Rica’s security minister Michael Soto said.

“It’s a historic seizure,” Soto said in a statement. “This is a hard blow to the regional criminal structures.“

“A Costa Rican man, who drove the shipment from north of the country to Limon port, was detained”, authorities concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments