Costa Rica’s largest drug bust nets five tons of cocaine bound for Netherlands

On Saturday Feb. 15th, Costa Rica authorities found 5 tonnes of cocaine stashed inside a shipping container of decorative canopy plants
“Police in Costa Rica seized more than five tonnes of cocaine bound for the Dutch port of Rotterdam in the country’s largest ever drug bust”, officials said.
Authorities on Saturday found the cocaine in Costa Rica’s Caribbean port of Limon, stashed inside a shipping container of decorative canopy plants bound for the Netherlands.
The anti-narcotics police discovered the drugs in 202 small bags and said the cocaine was produced in South America, though they did not specify where in Saout America.
“The drugs had an estimated street value of about 126 million euros in Holland”, Costa Rica’s security minister Michael Soto said.
“It’s a historic seizure,” Soto said in a statement. “This is a hard blow to the regional criminal structures.“
“A Costa Rican man, who drove the shipment from north of the country to Limon port, was detained”, authorities concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Merida Carnival 2020: schedule, transport and concerts
The Merida Carnival is just a.
-
Cultural center “La68” will reopen its doors in Mérida
La68, one of the most iconic.
-
Selina to open new properties in Mérida and other Mexican destinations
Hotel operator Selina, which specializes in.
-
Adverse business climate strikes Mexico
MEXICO CITY, (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Same sex marriage, under revision once again in Yucatán
The Collective for the Protection of.
-
Oaxaca could be left in drought in the coming years due to the effects of climate change
Climate change will drastically affect the.
-
In Mérida, preventive work is carried out to eradicate violence against women
To endorse the commitment to work.
-
Income from international tourism in Mexico increased by 1.5%
Mexico manages to increase 1.5% the.
-
Mexican activists protest femicide at AMLO’s presidential palace
Activists flocked to Mexico’s presidential palace.
-
Three armed men rob $5,000 pesos and a parrot in Santiago, downtown Mérida
Three suspects accused of robbery with.
Leave a Comment