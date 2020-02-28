Coronavirus is in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, confirmed during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning conference the first case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection in Mexico City.

Another is being analyzed in Sinaloa. “The second test was pending, which is for confirmation, this happened almost at six in the morning and the result is also confirmed, so we have a case already confirmed of coronavirus,” said the official. He stressed that the infected man only has symptoms similar to “a cold” and has no previous illnesses, so this is a low-risk case.

In addition, he said there are five people close to him who are being studied and are in isolation. The suspected coronavirus patient was placed in isolation yesterday at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) after giving a first “reactive” result to Covid-19.

The patient confirmed with Covid-19 in Mexico is a 35-year-old man who was in northern Italy from February 14 to 22. He arrived at Mexico City’s International Airport on February 22, with manifestations of discomfort a day later, and the sample was taken on February 27. Two samples were taken yesterday at INER that tested positive for the coronavirus.

The patient has mild respiratory symptoms, headache, cough, fever, but not pneumonia. In his Twitter account, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez reported yesterday that “a second sample was being tested at the Institute for Diagnosis and Reference in Epidemiology (InDRE), which has already been confirmed. They are analyzing another case of coronavirus in Sinaloa Lopez-Gatell reported that there is another possible case of Covid-19 in Mexico.

“We located a second case in Sinaloa in the early morning; it is in a hotel and is in isolation in this site which is where it was most stable,” he said.

This is a 41-year-old man from Hidalgo who traveled to Italy from 16 to 21 February. He arrived at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) on Feb. 21, showed symptoms on Feb. 22 and tested positive for SARS-Cov 2, although he has yet to be validated by InDRE. He is in a hotel in Sinaloa and has only one asymptomatic contact.

Both he and the first case were at a convention in Bergamo, Italy. About them, President López Obrador assured that “we are prepared” to face the disease.

What is the coronavirus, symptoms and how is it transmitted?

A Chinese government expert said that the coronavirus is contagious among humans, which triggered alarms about the movement of millions of Chinese around the world for their holiday season. To avoid contagion, the Chinese Center for Disease Control recommends washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds and doing so frequently, avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth without washing them, and avoiding close contact with infected people. Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing, pneumonia, and muscle pain.

