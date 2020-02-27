Coronavirus cases in Italy triple in two days as outbreak surges

The number of cases in Italy has tripled over the last two days, rising to 374 confirmed diagnoses from 124 on Monday Feb. 24th, according to data from Italy’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).
The virus has killed 12 people so far, up from two reported deaths two days ago. A bulk of the cases are still concentrated in the wealthy Lombardy region in Northern Italy.
The country’s first two cases were confirmed on Jan. 30, a couple of Chinese tourists, the Ministry said. The first confirmed case of secondary transmission occurred at a hospital on Feb. 18, it said. —Kopecki
Medical staff check incoming passengers coming from Italy to detect any possible symptoms of Covid-19 also known as Coronavirus at Albania’s main port city of Durres on February 26, 2020.
Gent Shkullaku | AFP | Getty Images
Source: CNBC
