Cloudy and rainy Thursday in the Yucatan today

A cold front is approaching the Peninsula, yet again, the question is: how “cold” will this front get?

MERIDA, Yucatan – By Thursday Feb. 20th, the 40th cold front will extend over the central and southwestern Gulf of Mexico, while the Yucatan Peninsula will be dominated by tropical sea air.

Warm, humid air is expected to enter the region in combination with daytime warmth, which will cause isolated clouds with the likelihood of precipitation in the eastern and southern parts of the Yucatan.

Temperatures will range from hot to very hot during the day and mild to warm at dawn, with east-to-south-east winds shifting to the northeast at 15 to 25 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts of more than 45 km/h in coastal areas.

What about Friday?

For Friday Feb. 21st, the 40th cold front is expected to be located over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula, causing increasingly cloudy skies, with probabilities of drizzle and rain intervals in the north, east and south of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Likewise, the associated cold air mass will cause north-northeast winds of 15 to 30 km/h and gusts of more than 60 km/h in coastal areas, as well as a gradual decrease in temperatures, which are anticipated to go from warm to hot during the day and mild to warm at night and in the early morning.

And Saturday?

On Saturday the cold front will become stationary to the east of the Yucatan Peninsula and will maintain clouds and rain in the area, as well as a cool atmosphere.

