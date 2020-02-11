Chichén Itzá, Ik Kil Cenote & Valladolid All-Inclusive Tour
Tour the impressive archaeological ruins of Chichén Itzá and discover a ceremonial center of the Maya civilization. Then, go to the sacred Cenote of Hubiku and end with a buffet meal in the restaurant.
Duration: 12 hours
Check availability to see departing times.
Skip the ticket line
Printed or mobile voucher accepted
Instant confirmation
Live tour guide
Spanish, English Booklets
Pickup included at your hotel in Cancún, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya or Tulum.
Just provide your hotel name and the tour operator will arrange the time of pick-up. If pick-up at your hotel is not available you will be provided with a meeting point.
For pick-up in Tulum please contact the tour operator for confirmation.Free cancellation up to 24 hours before activity starts.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernández plots ‘Hecho En México’ World Tour
Rolling Stone Magazine.- In honor of.
-
New invention removes Parkinson’s tremor without surgery
PAMPLONA, NAVARRA, Spain (Agencies) – Within.
-
AMLO proposes to sell the Embassies of Mexico
CIUDAD DE MEXICO (El Universal) –.
-
The Ministry of Tourism confirms it: Long weekends are over.
Lopez Obrador has decided to cancel.
-
San Miguel de Allende nominated by Travel+Leisure for fifth consecutive year
Travel+Leisure magazine has nominated the city.
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND – TUXEDOS AND PINK BOOTS: BLACK-NECKED STILT
Black-necked Stilt, Himantopus mexicanus, Monjita Americana.
-
Lack of medicines in Mexico grows 1000% and the government hides it.
Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, a.
-
Unemployement on the rise yet AMLO offers 4 thousand jobs to migrants
Mexicans are losing their jobs due.
-
“We will not allow anything to be done that could harm the city” – Renan Barrera
MERIDA Yucatán. – Merida’s mayor Renan.
-
Alert in Nigeria for “rare epidemic outbreak”; 15 dead at the moment.
As if the coronavirus wasn´t enough….
Leave a Comment