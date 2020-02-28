Celebrate National Tequila Day March 21st, 2020

The best known and most representative drink in Mexico, already has its day. The National Tequila Day is celebrated the third Saturday of March.
The decision was taken back in April 2018, at the Mexican Congress and it was endorsed by the then President of the Republic, Enrique Peña Nieto. The official announcement was published by the Secretariat of the Interior on the Official Gazette of the Federation (Diario Oficial de la Federación: DOF).
The National Chamber of the Tequila Industry organizes every third week of March the Tequila Festival, with the purpose of promoting and exposing the vast culture and tradition surrounding the national drink.
¡Celebremos! 🙌Oficialmente fue declarado el tercer sábado de marzo como Día Nacional del Tequila en el Diario Oficial de la Federación. #Tequila #SomosTequileros #DíaDelTequila pic.twitter.com/b40hnDU78y— Cámara Tequilera (@camaratequilera) May 29, 2018
Given the strength of the tequila industry, it is expected that by 2021, tequila will become the second category with the greatest growth projection in the world.
The United States is the key market for the commercialization of Mexican Tequila, as well as Canada. However, countries in South America, Europe and Asia are consuming more and more tequila.The Yucatan Times
