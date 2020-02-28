  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Food and Drink,
  • Lifestyle

    • Celebrate National Tequila Day March 21st, 2020

    By on February 28, 2020

    The best known and most representative drink in Mexico, already has its day. The National Tequila Day is celebrated the third Saturday of March.

    The decision was taken back in April 2018, at the Mexican Congress and it was endorsed by the then President of the Republic, Enrique Peña Nieto. The official announcement was published by the Secretariat of the Interior on the Official Gazette of the Federation (Diario Oficial de la Federación: DOF).

    Mexico strengthens leadership as an exporter of alcoholic beverages (Photo: Daily Mail)

    The National Chamber of the Tequila Industry organizes every third week of March the Tequila Festival, with the purpose of promoting and exposing the vast culture and tradition surrounding the national drink.

    Given the strength of the tequila industry, it is expected that by 2021, tequila will become the second category with the greatest growth projection in the world.

    The United States is the key market for the commercialization of Mexican Tequila, as well as Canada. However, countries in South America, Europe and Asia are consuming more and more tequila.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


