Cancun elctric urban train will connect with Tren Maya

On Tuesday February 18th, it was announced that several companies are interested in the project of the Quintana Roo State Government, the Electric Train that seeks to connect it with the Maya Train.
The companies involved are Caabsa and Altavista Group, who already have a railway project ready to connect downtown and the hotel zone of Cancun with the Mayan Train, which will be managed by the state government, with an estimated investment of just over $29 billion pesos.
The route of the electric train, would go around the Nichupte Lagoon, then it will cross the hotel zone parallel to the Kukulcan boulevard and finally will reach the International Airport of Cancun, where one of the stations of the Maya Train will be located, which is estimated to serve 113,000 users per day.
At the moment the project is being promoted among the inhabitants of Cancun and surrounding municipalities to generate positive expectations and gain their acceptance, in addition to having greater support from the citizens of Cancun, as well as the mayors.
So far there are no more details, the truth is that in the coming months and if all the planning is done in a timely manner, by the end of this year the Quintana Roo state government will be able to come up with more detailed information on this ambitious project.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
