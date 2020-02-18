Cancer is ending the lives of Yucatecan children

Specialists say that cancer is the second cause of death in children in the state of Yucatan; and underline that detecting symptoms at an early stage, is essential to save their lives.
Alarming data reflect that cancer is the second cause of death in children in Yucatan, so early detection is absolutely vital.
The chief pediatric oncologist of the General Agustin O’horan Hospital, Natalia Negroe Ocampo spoke about the importance of detecting the symptoms of cancer in a timely manner, since this disease is the second cause of death in children in the Yucatan, only second to accidents.
She also said that 50% of the cancer cases detected are leukemias and the other 50% correspond to tumors in different parts of the body.
Statistics show that 60% of children suffering from cancer are able to put up a battle, and that efforts are being made to increase this figure to 75%.
The organizations called for raising awareness about childhood cancer and the timely detection of symptoms, as well as pointing out that care and timely detection can save lives in up to 80% of cases.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
