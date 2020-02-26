Brazil confirms first case of Coronavirus in Latin America

Brazil Health Ministry confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America.

The Brazilian government confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, officials from the Brazil Health Ministry said, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old who had visited Italy.

The diagnosis comes during Brazil’s carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel when millions of revelers throng to major cities for raucous street celebrations. Brazil is tracking 20 suspected cases of the virus in the country, health officials told reporters at a news briefing. —Reuters

Brazilian citizens from China’s coronavirus-struck Wuhan, arrive at the Air Force base of Anapolis, State of Goias, Brazil, February 9, 2020.Adriano Machado |

Source: Reuters







Comments

comments