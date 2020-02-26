Brazil confirms first case of Coronavirus in Latin America

Brazil Health Ministry confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America.
The Brazilian government confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, officials from the Brazil Health Ministry said, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old who had visited Italy.
The diagnosis comes during Brazil’s carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel when millions of revelers throng to major cities for raucous street celebrations. Brazil is tracking 20 suspected cases of the virus in the country, health officials told reporters at a news briefing. —Reuters
Brazilian citizens from China’s coronavirus-struck Wuhan, arrive at the Air Force base of Anapolis, State of Goias, Brazil, February 9, 2020.Adriano Machado |
Source: Reuters
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Lawmakers criticize Pentagon for shifting money to Mexico border wall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers on.
-
Coronavirus cases in Italy triple in two days as outbreak surges
The number of cases in Italy.
-
Cruise not allowed to dock in Cozumel on suspicion of COVID-19
Two Caribbean ports denied access for.
-
Suspected case of Coronavirus in San Luis Potosí, Mexico
A person in the municipality of.
-
Rejected by two ports on virus fears, cruise heads to Cozumel
A ship operated by MSC Cruises is sailing.
-
French citizen says police surveillance in Mérida is similar to that in Paris
When Faouzi Reggoune undertook the trip.
-
Acid attacks in Mexico: corrosive gender-based violence
In Mexico, acid attacks are not.
-
Second cruise ship blocked from Caribbean ports over Coronavirus fears
Following a pattern set by the.
-
Bahía Príncipe announces US$40 million remodel at Tulum resort
Grupo Piñero, which owns the Bahia Principe.
-
January 2020 was the hottest January on record, forecasters say
In the 141 years of recorded.
Leave a Comment