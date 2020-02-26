Bahía Príncipe announces US$40 million remodel at Tulum resort

Grupo Piñero, which owns the Bahia Principe all-inclusive chain, is planning a major renovation of its resort in Tulum, Mexico.

The company says it has allotted $40 million to upgrade its Bahia Principe Grand Tulum resort.

The remodel, part of a wider renovation push at the company’s “Living Resorts” division, will feature remodeled villas, upgraded premium superior rooms and suites and a revamped swimming pool.

Bahia Principe says the remodel of the Tulum property will focus on a concept called “Origin,” with a redesign centered around the “nature, roots and origins of the magic of the Mayan culture.”

It’s a major change for the massive, 973-room all-inclusive hotel, which has three pools, five restaurants, seven bars and a spa, among other amenities.

“Our strategic approach to renovating our hotels, residences and golf courses will help us surpass guest expectations in a hospitality landscape that is becoming increasingly competitive each year,” said Encarna Piñero, CEO of Grupo Piñero, in a statement. “In 2020, we will work toward elevating the consumer experience and to maintain our position as a leading all-inclusive brand in Mexico, the Caribbean and Spain.”

The upgrade plans also come as Bahia Principe recently partnered with the PGA of America to rebrand its golf offering at its Riviera Maya Golf Club, about 15 miles from Tulum.

According to Grupo Piñero, the changes will also cover Bahia Principe’s resorts in the Dominican Republic, which will also see “numerous enhancements.”

Indeed, in addition to the $40 million for the Tulum resort, Grupo Piñero says it will be spending another $20 million for hotel and residential upgrades in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, along with the aforementioned partnership with the PGA.

The Riviera Maya Golf Club, which was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr, is set on 90 hectares of land, with an 18-hole course and a nine-hole course — it’s less than a 10-minute drive from the resort.

The Riviera Maya Golf Club.

“This agreement supports our promise to create exciting experiences for our clients and also helps strengthen our commitment to the golf segment and the sport as a whole in the destinations in which we operate,” said Jaime Sitiar, managing director of Bahia Principe Residences and Golf. “As of December 2020, we will be extending this alliance with the PGA to our facilities in the Dominican Republic.”

Bahia Principe operates a total of 20 resorts across the Caribbean, with properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

Four of those are focused near Tulum in the Riviera Maya, with the Tulum property, along with the Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal, the adults-only Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka’an and the Bahia Principe Grand Coba.

For more information visit Bahia Principe Grand Tulum.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







