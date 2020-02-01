Architect falls 20 feet at “Quinta Montes Molina” construction site

Merida Yucatan; January 31, 2020.- A woman was injured, after falling into an underground parking lot under construction, at the “Quinta Montes Molina”, on Paseo de Montejo.

The victim is an architect who is working on the remodeling of the site, when she got too close to the place where an underground parking lot is being built, she lost control and fell from a height of approximatelly 6 meters (20 feet).

Immediately, support was requested from the emergency specialists, who arrived within minutes to the place, as the woman was injured, and apparently trapped between two walls, at the bottom of the pit.

Firefighters of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) began the rescue operation of the injured, using pulleys and ropes, as well as a stretcher.

After the rescue, the woman was taken aboard an ambulance to the hospital, it was said that she had a head wound.

The administration of the “Quinta Montes Molina” announced they have a municipal permit for the expansion of its parking lot, and that the incident occurred during construction works.

