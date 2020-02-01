Architect falls 20 feet at “Quinta Montes Molina” construction site

Merida Yucatan; January 31, 2020.- A woman was injured, after falling into an underground parking lot under construction, at the “Quinta Montes Molina”, on Paseo de Montejo.
The victim is an architect who is working on the remodeling of the site, when she got too close to the place where an underground parking lot is being built, she lost control and fell from a height of approximatelly 6 meters (20 feet).
Immediately, support was requested from the emergency specialists, who arrived within minutes to the place, as the woman was injured, and apparently trapped between two walls, at the bottom of the pit.
Firefighters of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) began the rescue operation of the injured, using pulleys and ropes, as well as a stretcher.
After the rescue, the woman was taken aboard an ambulance to the hospital, it was said that she had a head wound.
The administration of the “Quinta Montes Molina” announced they have a municipal permit for the expansion of its parking lot, and that the incident occurred during construction works.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Skin cream could stop spread of mosquito-borne viruses
Rising temperatures, increased global travel and.
-
Nine flights diverted to the Mérida International Airport
A thunderstorm registered at noon and.
-
Campeche community stops Maya Train on its tracks
The First District Court of Campeche.
-
Airbus to open helicopter pilot school in Mérida, Yucatan
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal signed a.
-
Progreso wind farm will start operations in summer
Progreso wind farm will start operating.
-
The archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún will have light and sound
They will improve the light and.
-
Former Yucatecan mayors accused of embezzlement return land and cars
Nine former officials accused of diverting.
-
Group of specialists from Yucatán and the U.S. give eyesight to the blind
MÉRIDA, January 27, 2020.- Although diabetes.
-
Burglar who robbed pharmacy in Merida is apprehended
The guy posed as a customer.
-
Mérida: a year-round Springbreak party (Watch Video)
You thought Spring Break was exclusive.
Leave a Comment