AMLO´s party to present an initiative for inheritance tax

The federal legislators of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) AMLO´s party will present, in the next ordinary session of congress, an initiative to reform the Federal Fiscal Code and establish an inheritance tax
On February 1 the ordinary period of the LXIV legislature of the Chamber of Deputies begins, with a majority of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party.
A source close to Congress said that Morena’s legislators have already prepared the initiative, to modify certain provisions of the Income Tax Law and thus tax inheritances and donations.
In the coming period, it is also expected that the Attorney General, Alejandro Gertz Manero, will present an initiative to promote judicial reforms, in which the declarations of detainees will be valid, even if obtained “with the use of force” by the authorities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
