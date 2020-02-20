AMLO’s government prohibits the importation of electronic cigarettes

The government of Mexico, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), has banned the import of electronic cigarettes as part of its actions to protect the health of Mexicans.

The Federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks (Cofepris), the Secretariat of Economy and the Secretariat of Health (SSA), through a statement indicated that the import of electronic cigarettes is banned starting on Thursday February 20th, 2020.

“The commerce of electronic cigarettes has been prohibited in Mexico since May 2008, when the General Law for Tobacco Control was issued,” the statement says.

In fact, a further alignment of the regulatory framework will be required in order to prevent illegal trade practices in these products.

According to the statement, the federal government is complying with international commitments to prevent health damage to the population, especially young people, damages that could be irreversible.

