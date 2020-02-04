AMLO’S government hides that IMSS prescription care has collapsed

CUIDAD DE MEXICO (Carlos Loret de Mola) – According to an investigation by journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, in five months, 10 percent of IMSS beneficiaries have stopped receiving their prescription medicines.

The issue of the shortage of medicines in IMSS clinics is one of the most talked about and criticised aspects of the current federal government, a situation which has also become more apparent since mid-2019.

Carlos Loret de Mola wrote in his column “Historias de un Reportero” (Stories of a Reporter) that there has been a drop in the number of prescriptions filled by the IMSS, which is being concealed by the government of Andrés López Obrador.

It is no secret that the health sector is going through a crisis of gigantic dimensions. Parents of children with cancer have demonstrated against the shortage of the medication. Other people have also protested because there are no vaccines for children and different types of medicines. Even doctors have complained about the lack of the most basic supplies.

In his column, Loret explains that according to the index, the five worst warehouses in the state’s delegations in terms of prescription care are:

Sonora (83%)

Michoacán (81%)

Chihuahua (80%)

Coahuila (79%)

Querétaro (78%)

In terms of High Specialty Medical Units (HSMU), the worst are Hospital General La Raza (88%), Especialidades Veracruz Norte (87%), Pediatría del Siglo XXI (86%), Especialidades Puebla (86%) and Especialidades Nuevo León (73%).

In five months, almost 10 percent of IMSS beneficiaries have stopped receiving their prescription medicines. This is a collapse not seen in many years.

