AMLO’s economic plan at Mexico-US border is not working

Lower taxes, higher wages in Mexico’s border zone have not stimulated businesses as promised (SDUT)
The economic plan was implemented by Mexico’s president one year ago.
By WENDY FRY FEB. 18, 2020 5 AMTIJUANA —
SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE , FEB 19, 2020.- One year ago, Mexico’s president flew to Tijuana to announce his Border Economic Plan.
The plan was designed to promote growth along the country’s northern border by lowering taxes, increasing the minimum wage and pegging gasoline prices to those of neighboring U.S. cities.
“It’s going to be the biggest free zone in the world,” President Andres Manuel López Obrador said in January 2019 as he unveiled the plan. “It is a very important project for winning investment, creating jobs and taking advantage of the economic strength of the United States.”
But local business leaders say the program has fallen shy of its intended goals.
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE ON THE SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Have you been to Progreso lately?
What used to be an area.
-
Teacher accused of sexually abusing a girl in Mérida kindergarden
MÉRIDA, February 18, 2020.- After the.
-
Tokyo Olympics probably couldn’t be held now due to coronavirus, virologist says
A respected Japanese virologist on Wednesday said if.
-
Two dead in Iran due to Coronaviurs, first deaths in the Middle-East
Tehran (AFP) – Two people have.
-
Amnesty International once again requests meeting with AMLO in light of human rights crisis
Amnesty International sent an open letter to President.
-
Yucatecan citizens march to “remember” repression of January 19 in Mérida
Pensioners and retirees protest against the.
-
Cenotes of Cuzamá receive more than 3,500 visitors a week
Merida Yucatan. February 18, 2020 .-.
-
Little Fatima… and the vileness of AMLO and Sheinbaum
“The cruelty and viciousness against Ingrid,.
-
In Mexico, advertising expenses will no longer be tax deductible if promoting third party brands
AMLO’s government keeps choking businesses in.
-
Shortage of cancer medication for children… again
Children with cancer are hanging on.
Leave a Comment