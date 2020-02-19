AMLO’s economic plan at Mexico-US border is not working

Lower taxes, higher wages in Mexico’s border zone have not stimulated businesses as promised (SDUT)

The economic plan was implemented by Mexico’s president one year ago.

By WENDY FRY FEB. 18, 2020 5 AMTIJUANA —

SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE , FEB 19, 2020.- One year ago, Mexico’s president flew to Tijuana to announce his Border Economic Plan.

The plan was designed to promote growth along the country’s northern border by lowering taxes, increasing the minimum wage and pegging gasoline prices to those of neighboring U.S. cities.

“It’s going to be the biggest free zone in the world,” President Andres Manuel López Obrador said in January 2019 as he unveiled the plan. “It is a very important project for winning investment, creating jobs and taking advantage of the economic strength of the United States.”

But local business leaders say the program has fallen shy of its intended goals.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE ON THE SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE









Comments

comments