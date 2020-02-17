AMLO wants to be an “influencer”… his social networks team charges 600 thousand pesos a month

AMLO’s “social networks” are managed by 9 people. The team costs the National Treasury around 600 thousand pesos a month. The highest salary is $132,312 gross pesos a month.

CIUDAD DE MEXICO (Expansión Política) – The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, wants to be as influential as Donald Trump on social networks. On Twitter, he has 6.4 million followers; on Facebook, he has more than 7 million; on Instagram, he registers more than 519,000 and on Youtube, he has 1.6 million subscribers.

According to “Expansión Política“, for all this to be possible, the president has a total of 9 people who manage his social networks and the official account of the Federal Government. A coordinator with a team of four people for the first and four people for the second.

The cost of the personal accounts of López Obrador himself costs the national treasury a total of 347,099 pesos a month. The other team of four people, in charge of the Federal Government’s accounts, generates a monthly outlay of 250,221 pesos.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has appointed for this 2020 Martha Jessica Ramírez González, who is in charge of the President’s Digital Communication Department for the task of managing his accounts. Her team is made up of: Ricardo Barreda Maza, Eder Fernando Villalpando Macías, Karen Daniela Mejía Morales and Brenda Cristina Ramírez Pandura.

As already mentioned, this team in payroll costs the public treasury 347,884 pesos monthly; according to transparent payroll information. The highest salary, as it is obvious, is held by Martha Jessica Ramirez Gonzalez with 132,312 gross pesos per month.

Ricardo Barreda Maza, with the position of director in the area of digital communication, receives a remuneration of $74,292 pesos; Karen Daniela Mejia Morales, also area director, earns $67,054; Eder Fernando Villalpando Macias with the same position receives $60,030 pesos and Brenda Cristina Ramirez Pandura, receives $13,411 pesos.

This team has the daily function of uploading one, two or three tweets from the president, most of them are only informative as the private meetings held at the National Palace.

