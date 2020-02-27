AMLO says NO to the legalization of marijuana

López Obrador rules out recreational use of marijuana and launches new anti-drug campaign

MEXICO CITY (APPRO) – At the presidential conference, López Obrador ruled out the possibility of legalizing marijuana for recreational use and presented a video showing the effects of synthetic drugs on people.

In his morning press conference, the president presented a video that is part of a new phase of the campaign to inhibit drug use. It shows the unhealthy conditions in which synthetic drugs are manufactured, as well as the toxic substances used in their production. “We are analyzing everything that will help ensure that there is no violence, that consumption does not increase, and that at the same time medical attention is guaranteed to those who require it,” he said.

After a long speech about his government’s social programs in which he lists his plan for violence and insecurity (the attention to “the deep causes” he attributes to inequality), the president was questioned about the legalization of marijuana and the production of poppy for medical purposes. He warned that he does not yet have a definitive proposal.

“Everything is a plan, we are going little by little, see. This issue of chemical, synthetic drugs matters a lot to us because they are the most destructive and harmful that can exist. So if there is also the possibility of guaranteeing the use of non-harmful drugs, for medicinal purposes… it is completely different,” (SIC) AMLO stated.

Marijuana for Medical Purposes Only

The president went on to say that any approval to legalize marijuana would be strictly for medical purposes.

He also acknowledged that the campaign “Together for Peace”, the first one his government launched to raise awareness about the effects of drugs, did not work.

He also said that there are plans to hold an exhibition in the Zócalo of the capital city in which “kitchens” for the manufacture of drugs are displayed so that the citizens can see what toxic substances are used in their manufacture.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments