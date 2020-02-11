AMLO proposes to sell the Embassies of Mexico

CIUDAD DE MEXICO (El Universal) – Mexico’s president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced that they are currently analyzing the possible sale of the properties of the Embassies and Consulates of Mexico, in order to ”return to the people what was stolen”.

“We have made good progress. When we arrived there were 51 luxury offices of ProMéxico in the world and so we are making significant savings”. He recalled “we will continue to act with Republican austerity”. (SIC)

The president explained that the Ministry of Finance is responsible for making the decision to put these properties for sale, at present we can find 80 embassies of Mexico around the world.

Isn’t it counterproductive to sell the properties?

If you are wondering, the answer is yes. According to an opinion article in “El Universal”, Mexican embassies and residences in other countries do not pay taxes to the receiving government and since they are state-owned, they do not pay rent for the property. Therefore, if all these properties are sold, the rent for a fully equipped place would be used, which would be more expensive.

Selling all the embassies would be equivalent in a couple of months to all the accumulated losses of Pemex, which loses a total of 7 million dollars a day.

