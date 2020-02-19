American wanted for murder in Texas, detained in Yucatán

National Guard officers based in the state of Yucatán, arrested an American citizen who has an arrest warrant for the crime of murder. The man is wanted for homicide in the state of Texas, USA.

The arrest, explained the GN in a statement, is the result of the exchange of information with the United States Sheriffs Corps, and it was a US authority that requested the support of the National Guard to detain this person.

This, in follow-up to the alert and in coordination with the National Institute of Migration, a migration monitoring filter was installed on the Mérida-Cancun highway, where the suspect was located, interrogated, and detained after corroborating his identity as the man wanted in Texas.

“Always with respect to his human rights, the man was transferred to the facilities of the immigration authority, and he will be taken to the United States, where he will continue his legal process” the statement concluded.







Comments

comments