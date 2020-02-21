Amber Alert: Three teenagers missing in Mérida

MÉRIDA.- The Prosecutor General of the State of Yucatán reported on social networks the activation of the Amber Alert due to the disappearance of three teenagers in Mérida, Yucatán .

Two of them disappeared on the 19th, while the third was last seen on January 31st.

Jesús Humberto Pech Rosado, 15, d was last seen on January 31st., 2020.

The last time his family saw him was when he left his house located in the Colonia Centro de Merida. He wore a red and white sports shorts, and no shirt.

His physical characteristics are: curly dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, height 1.65 meters. and weight 57 kg.

If you have information about the young man’s location, call 01 800 00 26 237, (999) 930 32 88 direct and / or (999) 930 32 50 ext. 41164

Two teenagers disappear on the same day

Another publication reported the disappearance of Mía Victoria Cortínez, 13, and Carlos Gómez Mijangos, 17 years old. The 13-year-old girl was last seen this Wednesday morning when she left home for school in southern Merida.

According to the information obtained, the young people arrived together at the school, both remained at the door of Serapio Rendón Public High School No. 38, around 7:00 a.m.

Carlos has short, black hair. Dark brown eyes and is approximately 1.80 m tall. The last time his family saw him, he was wearing a gray shirt, a blue shorts and a green boot type tennis shoe.

Mia has wavy, black hair, down to her shoulders. Dark brown eyes and is approximately 1.55 m tall. She was last seen wearing a white polo blouse, , plaid skirt in red and brown, white socks and tennis shoes.

In case of knowing the whereabouts of these youngsters, or having seen them, call the emergency number 911 and 961 3653566.







