“A day without women”, the name of the national women’s strike in Mexico

In view of the increase in violence against women, girls and adolescents, several organizations are planning a national strike on March 9th.
MEXICO CITY: The Association “El día después” is calling on women and children to demonstrate against feminicide and the violence that has occurred in recent days in Mexico.
With the hashtag #ParoNacional (National strike) and #UnDíaSinMujeres, (a day without women) the goal is that on March 9th, all women and children nationwide will be “absent” from the life of the country, that is, they will not show up at their work or school.
For those women who cannot be absent from their work, “El día después” Association and its supporters pointed out the correct way to show solidarity.
With the message “El nueve nadie se mueve” (On the ninth nobody moves) it is hoped that the population at national level will join this protest to generate awareness.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“Black Tacos al Pastor” only in Mérida, Yucatán
The fiery red pork meat of.
-
Swiss WorldCargo Opens Cancun Export Facility
Swiss WorldCargo, the freight division of.
-
Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in China (and one minority group is under serious threat)
A novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly.
-
200 million USD to be in invested in Playa Mundo Maya (Sabancuy, Campeche)
The proposal of economic diversification for.
-
Merida is declared a pro-environmental city
Merida was recognized for its actions.
-
Do you want to win free tickets for the Italian Symphony Orchestra concert?
The Yucatan Times grants you the.
-
The terrible testimony of the aunt of the alleged murderer of girl Fatima
“Mario threatened Gladis Giovanna with raping.
-
Peña Nieto under investigation for graft: WSJ
“Former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto.
-
AMLO’s government prohibits the importation of electronic cigarettes
The government of Mexico, headed by.
-
Switzerland will contribute with economic resources for Chichen Itza cenote research
MÉRIDA, Yuc.- The Great Mayan Aquifer.
Leave a Comment