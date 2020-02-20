200 million USD to be in invested in Playa Mundo Maya (Sabancuy, Campeche)

The proposal of economic diversification for the municipality of Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, and the tourism projection that is intended to be promoted in Sabancuy, could be achieved if the Playa Mundo Maya project becomes a reality.
This project is planned to be developed by a group of national and foreign entrepreneurs, with an approximate investment of 200 million of US dollars.
In this regard, Alejandro Fuentes Alvarado, president of the Business Coordinating Council in Ciudad del Carmen, explained that with the newly installed Municipal Tourism Council and the Board of Trustees that will soon protest, public strategies and policies will be promoted for the tourist activity of the municipality, promoting the different natural, cultural, architectural, religious and archeological wealth of the region, with the purpose of diversifying the economic sources of this municipality.
Fuentes Alvarado stressed that among the investors is the Global Property Service Group, which combines national investments from Monterrey and the State of Mexico, as well as foreign dirct investment from the United States, Canada, Europe, Singapore and South Korea, who intend to develop the Playa Mundo Maya project in an area between Isla Aguada and Sabancuy, right next to the Federal Highway number 180.
This project includes hotels and other tourism services infrastucture in an area of 60 hectares, with an estimated investment of 200 million US dollars.
It should be noted that for the development of this project, investors already have the authorization of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT).
The business leader explained that the project includes, in a first stage, developing the reception and parking areas, solar energy, bungalows, an observation tower, two swimming pool areas, a restaurant, a beach club, shops, spa facilities and an exhibition center.
Sabancuy Riviera
He said that investors have the proposal to develop more eco-hotels in the area, compatible with the environmental-friendly concept, that will obviously generate sources of employment for the local population.
“On multiple occasions we have stated that the Sabancuy region has a great natural wealth and beautiful beaches, and with this important investment, better opportunities, well-being, progress, development and sources of employment will be generated for the people of Campeche” said Fuentes Alvarado.
Finally, the president of the Business Coordinating Council in Ciudad Carmen, said that along with this project, the inhabitants of Sabancuy will have the great opportunity of becoming service providers, and be able to obtain part of the economic spill that will be generated by this macro tourism project, so the investor’s official announcement is expected to be made soon.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Swiss WorldCargo Opens Cancun Export Facility
Swiss WorldCargo, the freight division of.
-
Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in China (and one minority group is under serious threat)
A novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly.
-
“A day without women”, the name of the national women’s strike in Mexico
In view of the increase in.
-
Merida is declared a pro-environmental city
Merida was recognized for its actions.
-
The terrible testimony of the aunt of the alleged murderer of girl Fatima
“Mario threatened Gladis Giovanna with raping.
-
Peña Nieto under investigation for graft: WSJ
“Former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto.
-
AMLO’s government prohibits the importation of electronic cigarettes
The government of Mexico, headed by.
-
Switzerland will contribute with economic resources for Chichen Itza cenote research
MÉRIDA, Yuc.- The Great Mayan Aquifer.
-
The outrageous number of femicides in Mexico
Activist Frida Guerra announced the shocking.
-
Cloudy and rainy Thursday in the Yucatan today
A cold front is approaching the.
Leave a Comment