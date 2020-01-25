Yucatán joins the “Queer Destinations” initiative

During FITUR Madrid 2020 Tourism Fair, Yucatán officially gets recognition as the first Mexican tourist destination to join the “Queer Destinations” initiative.

With the support of the International Gay Travel Association and Mexico’s Sectur, the plan is to grow in this segment during 2020 and make our state an inclusive destination for tourists from all over the world.

This strategy includes sensitization and training at hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, etc., to the development of specific products for this sector and the creation of alliances. The above, with the purpose of increasing the volume of high purchasing power tourists, combating seasonality and diversifying the flow to new spaces such as the colorful Magical Towns, including Izamal and Valladolid.

The potential market is 180 million tourists with an annual expenditure of approximately 200 million dollars, which would represent a growth of 10.4 percent in LGBT + tourism, compared to 4.7 percent of the increase for the conventional segment.

That is, LGBT + tourism brings together more than 3.5 million people with a purchasing power that, in 2018 and only in the United States market, concentrated an economic spill of approximately 100 billion dollars. In this way, Mexico is the pioneer country in the certification granted by Queer Destinations, under the standards of the International Gay Travel Association, the highest organism in the material worldwide.

Given this opportunity, the head of the Sefotur clarified that in Yucatan, tourism must be inclusive for everyone, and take advantage of all potential segments in the peninsula.

