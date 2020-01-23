Wuhan virus spreads as China places entire cities on lockdown

According to CNN, authorities in the People’s Republic of China have enforced a partial lockdown in the central city of Wuhan, as well as nearby Huanggang and Ezhou, as authorities battle to contain a deadly coronavirus outbreak.
At Wuhan’s Hankou railway station, one of the country’s busiest high-speed rail hubs, officials used thermal detectors to scan for potential fevers as dozens of passengers filed through the security screening. Inside, crowds were shoulder to shoulder as they waited for trains out of the city.
