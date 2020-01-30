Wind gusts knock down border wall in Mexicali

MEXICALI Baja California (Agencies) – Wind gusts knock down at least 30 meters of Donald Trump´s new “awesome, amazing, must secure virtually impenetrable border wall ever built” in Mexicali Mexico.
The strong gusts of wind knocked down a section of the new border fence that stands between Mexicali, Baja California and Calexico, California. After the fall of the wall between Mexicali and Calexico, Mexican and U.S. authorities coordinated efforts to remove the structure and secure the area.
Last December, the replacement of the steel fences that divided Mexico and the United States began, following Trump’s promise to build a new wall.
According to Civil Protection of Mexicali, the wind blew between 35 and 38 km / h, which caused the border steel division to be overcome.
At least 30 meters of the new wall were affected; one part fell on Mexican territory and another part was contained by trees in the US area.
Colapsa muro de #Trump en la frontera entre #Mexicali y #Calexico
Los vientos de hasta 39 kilómetro por hora lograron tumbar varios bloques de metal y otros mas se pandearon y fueron detenidos por los árboles #canal66 #muro pic.twitter.com/rx00NOCKhi
— Canal66TV (@Canal66TV) January 30, 2020
Carlos Pitones, from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office, explained that “the panels did not withstand the winds”. After the fall of the wall, Mexican and U.S. authorities coordinated efforts to remove the structure and secure the area.
No injuries or damage to private property were recorded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
