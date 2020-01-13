What will happen to the 53 hectares of protected area in Holbox legally claimed by a private company?

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) lost an injunction (amparo) trial against the company Península Maya Developments, which voided an agreement that would allocate 53.8 hectares of the Big Island in Holbox, to the National Commission of Protected Areas (Conanp).
The Semarnat published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) of January 2, 2020, the annulment of an agreement of May 2, 2016, which destined to the Conanp 53.8 hectares of the federal land maritime zone, located in that region of the Yum Balam Biosphere Reserve.
Semarnat informed that the agreement determined that this area would be allocated to Conanp for its protection, for which reason the developer filed indirect injunction (amparo) 548/2017 for considering that the property right was being violated.
The publication mentions the numbers of the 63 affected plots, all located in zone one of the Holbox Ejido.
Against the veredict pronounced by the Seventh District Court in the state of Quintana Roo, Peninsula Maya Developments promoted the appeal for review, which was resolved on July 3, 2019 by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, in the injunction (amparo) in revision 226/2019.
Given this situation, Semarnat published three agreements on the DOF, dated January 2, 2020, which leave the agreement of May 2 unsubstantiated, in cases where there is an overlap with the plots of the Mayan Peninsula and the Conanp; that the protection agreement for the rest of the surface remains in force, and that the General Directorate of the Federal Terrestrial Maritime Zone and Coastal Environments, within the scope of its attributions, “monitor the strict compliance with the agreement”, which entered into force at the moment of its publication on the DOF.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom with information from The Riviera Maya Times
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico makes oil hedge data a State Secret to thwart speculators
According to Bloomberg, Mexico has made key data.
-
Mexico City’s plastic bags ban in effect… When is the Yucatan going to do the same?
Mexico City’s new ban on plastic.
-
Mexico continues to be top US trading partner
For eleven straight months Mexico has been.
-
US Trucking Industry Under Siege, Faces Many Challenges, Including Amazon
2019 was a bad year for.
-
Trudeau tells Iran Canada wants ‘full clarity’ on shootdown
Ottawa (AFP) – A “furious” Prime.
-
Mexico’s senate has until April 30th to make a decision on the regulation of the use of recreational Cannabis
Week two of 2020 was an.
-
Mexican congressman surprised to see hammocks at Campeche IMSS clinic
“The people of the Yucatan Peninsula.
-
Gold bar found in Mexico was part of looted Aztec treasure: INAH
Mexico City (AFP) – A gold.
-
11-year old boy kills teacher and then shoots himself in Torreón, Coahuila school shooting
A sixth-grade student shot and killed.
-
Tizimin’s “Plaza de Toros” catches fire, no injuries reported
Just a few days after Tizimín.
Leave a Comment