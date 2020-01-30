What an artistic heist… Dali’s most famous sculptures stolen this morning

At least two thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, police said, with Swedish media reporting that they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.
Police said “at least two thieves” entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early Thursday by smashing the entrance window. Forensic experts were searching the gallery for clues and no suspects have been arrested.
Gallery owner Peder Enstrom explained that the alarm went off after 4am and police arrived at the scene shortly after.
The sculptures had been shipped in from Switzerland as part of a 10 day exhibition.His most famous work, the 1931 painting ‘The Persistence of Memory,’ is one of themost recognisable works of surrealism. It features melting watches or clocks on a coastal landscape.
The sculptures had been shipped in from Switzerland as part of a 10 day exhibition, the gallery has been closed off and police have opened an investigation.
