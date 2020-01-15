Week of China in Mérida features several cultural events

China and Mérida are constantly strengthening their ties, and this time with the inauguration of the sixth week of China in Mérida, during which Mérida residents will be able to enjoy cultural shows fro this Asian country.
City of Merida officials and representatives of the Peoples Republic of China reaffirmed the collaboration between both regions to promote Asian culture globally.
The main goal of the China – Mérida collaboration is to demonstrate the affective relationship between the two entities, especially in times when international conflicts make people around the world worried.
The Chinese week in Yucatan will feature several events, from symposium to regional dance demonstrations and other expressions of the diverse Chinese culture.
The event, which by the way takes place within the Mérida Fest 2020, will also have workshops such as: Chinese calligraphy, paper art, history, among others.
All the events of this week of China in Merida are free, and accessible to the whole family, so if you want more information check out the official program
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
