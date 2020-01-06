Veracruz woman attacked by jaguar inside a zoo

CORDOBA, VERACRUZ.- “A woman ended up with a badly injured arm caused by a jaguar caged in a zoo in the city of Córdoba, Veracruz,” the Ministry of Civil Protection reported.

She wanted a picture closer to the cat

Authorities explained that the woman wanted her picture taken, got too close to the animal’s cage, when the jaguar reached out the bars and pulled her by the arm.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and immediately transferred the injured woman to the hospital.

According to local media, the woman, identified as Naomi Rosas Fragoz, could lose her right arm, due to the severe injuries caused by the attack.

This zoo houses specimens abandoned by circuses after their use was prohibited.

