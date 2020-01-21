Valladolid’s new light show a rampant success

VALLADOLID, YUCATAN. – The video mapping show is generating unexpected results in the east of the state.

The light show has become a key element of Valladolid tourist offer.

“The event has become an icon in the city”, said Miguel Angel Nahuat Tun, head of the Tourism Department of the Valladolid Commune.

Nahuat Tun said that videomapping has managed to position itself as a recreational activity for visitors, who enjoy night time family entertainment.

The official said that the film shows viewers how these lands were conquered and how colonization developed, creating the habits and traditions that are characteristics of the city.

“Today in Valladolid we have seen an increase of occupation in the hotel sector,” he said.

He also highlighted that tourism is one of the drivers of the economy of this municipality.

Videomapping takes place every night of the week starting at 9 p.m. in the San Bernardino de Siena convent, located in the Sisal district, an architectural piece that has become key and fundamental in the tourist development of Valladolid.

He recalled that at the beginning of the plan, a little more than four years ago, the projector and the sound presented some technical complications that with time have been solved in order to continue providing nightly entertainment.

He stressed that night after night the event is attended by visitors who spend the night in the city after the show.

He expressed that key support has been given by the hotel sector for the promotion of the Tourism Department.

The project began only a few days ago and little by little was extended, as were the hours of the light show entitled “Noches de la Heroica Zací”

