U.S. consulate warns employees of multiple gunfights throughout Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LAREDO Tamps. (Times Media Mexico) – The United States consulate in the border city of Nuevo Laredo issued a security alert on Wednesday January 02 2020, warning against gun battles and urging government employees to take precautions.

The gun battles have already killed at least three people this week in the city bordering the Texas city of Laredo. Nuevo Laredo, in the state of Tamaulipas, is one of the Mexican cities where the U.S. government has sent asylum seekers to wait as their cases are decided.

“The consulate has received reports of multiple gunfights throughout the city of Nuevo Laredo,” it said in a Twitter post. “U.S. government personnel are advised to shelter in place.”

On Twitter, users purportedly from Laredo reported hearing gunfire ringing out from the neighboring Mexican city.

In a Twitter post late on Wednesday, Francisco Cabeza de Vaca, the governor of Tamaulipas, the state home to Nuevo Laredo, blamed the attacks on its Cartel of the Northeast.

NO HAY TREGUA CONTRA LOS VIOLENTOS Tras los ataques a la Policía Estatal de #Tamaulipas por parte del CDN , el Gobernador @fgcabezadevaca refrenda su compromiso de salvaguardar la paz y el estado de derecho usando toda la fuerza del estado. #NuevoLaredo #Cdmx #CdVictoria pic.twitter.com/T8e5PdWwY8 — Tamaulipas press (@TamaulipasP) January 2, 2020

THERE IS NO TRUCE AGAINST THE VIOLENT – “Following the attacks on the State Police of #Tamaulipas by the CDN (Cartel del Norte), Governor @fgcabezadevaca endorses his commitment to safeguard peace and the rule of law using all the force of the state. he wrote.

Tension over the cartels intensified in November when suspected cartel members massacred in northern Mexico, three women and six children members of the LeBaron family, all of them with the American nationality.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened the Mexican government to designate the groups as terrorist organizations in response to a series of bloody encounters between security forces and cartel sicarios.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments