Trump imposes visa restrictions on pregnant women to target ‘criminal’ birth tourism

The United States will no longer issue tourist tourist visas to foreign women travelling to the country on tourist visas, citing security concerns arising from so-called “birth tourism“.
The new rules were unveiled by the State Department on Thursday, and seek to put an end to the practice of giving birth in the US so that the child can obtain US citizenship.
It is not clear how the State Department would determine that people seeking to travel to the US are pregnant, though the rule requires that officials reject visa applications when the individual’s “primary purpose” is to obtain American citizenship for a child by giving birth on US soil.
“Closing this glaring immigration loophole will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the United States from the national security risks created by this practice,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, alleging that birth tourism overburdens hospital resources and that it is “rife with criminal activity”.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO will come to Yucatan to inaugurate new power plant
During the inauguration of the Expo.
-
Former Mexican Federal Chief of Police has been indicted on drug trafficking charges
New York (AFP) – A former.
-
Yucatán joins the “Queer Destinations” initiative
During FITUR Madrid 2020 Tourism Fair, Yucatán.
-
Successful participation of Yucatán at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2020
Yucatan and its wonders are again.
-
Three suspected new cases of Coronavirus in Jalisco, Mexico
The Health Ministry reported another three.
-
Mexico City to open free University of Health in June 2020
MEXICO CITY – Mexico City’s government.
-
The United States imported more than 2.1 billion pounds of Mexican avocados in 2019
Dallas, Texas – We all can’t deny.
-
2nd coronavirus case confirmed in US
A second U.S. case of the new coronavirus has been.
-
State, Municipal and Federal governments join forces to fight crime in Progreso
The State and Municipal Police, along.
-
Archaeological remains in Mérida must be preserved (INAH)
Merida Yucatan; January 23, 2020 (ACOM).
Leave a Comment