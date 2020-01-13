Train crashes with a tourist bus in Uman, Yucatán

At least five people injured, including a 6-year old child, along with significative material damages, was the balance of a crash between a train and a tourist bus at the entrance of the municipality of Uman, just a few miles away from the Mérida International Airport.
According to preliminary data, on Monday Jan. 13th, around 9:00 am, at the crossroads of Calle 11 and Calle 20, in the municipality of Uman, the driver of a tourist bus tried to cross the tracks, and did not realize that a train was coming, situation that resulted in a spectacular accident.
Witnesses say that neither the bus driver nor the passengers heard the sound of the train, so the driver crossed the railroad tracks and when he saw the train coming towards him, he could not react on time to back down.
Apparently, the train was not running at full speed, but it hit the bus and dragged it a few meters, causing it damages both in the front and rear.
Municipal police arrived at the scene minutes after the collision. Two ambulances treated the injured passengers. Fortunately, no casualties were registered.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Price of gasoline in Mexico without increase during first two weeks of 2020
On Monday, January 13, the average.
-
Maya “Medicine Man” murdered in rural community of Quintana Roo
An unidentified suspect, who managed to.
-
95% of Quintana Roo’s beaches are completely sargazo-free
Even though the contingency for the.
-
“Undocumented immigrants are living in constant terror”: HUFFPOST
“I’m In Love With An Undocumented.
-
Mayan medicine in danger of extinction
YAXCABA, Yucatán (El Universal) – Due.
-
Merida with the highest inflation in products in the whole country
The most impacted products on the.
-
Red tide is devastating sea turtle population in Oaxaca, Mexico (VIDEO)
Oaxaca, Mexico.- Sick turtles are being.
-
Bolivia exiled ex-president Morales calls on radio for armed militias
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Bolivia´s exiled.
-
Police officer accidentally shots his partner inside the Centro Cultural Olimpo in Merida
MERIDA Yucatan. (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Mexico makes oil hedge data a State Secret to thwart speculators
According to Bloomberg, Mexico has made key data.
Leave a Comment