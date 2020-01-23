Traditional celebration of the Candelaria to take place in Tekal de Venegas

Tekal de Venegas, Yucatán.- The annual festival in honor of the Virgen de la Candelaria begins today, Jan. 23rd, with the “descent” of the patrona at 7 pm.

There will be a pilgrimage from the Mothers Park to the church of San Pedro Apóstol and a prayer session.

Then the Night of the Alborada will begin with the song of the five letters (Maria), in which it is customary for families to arrive at the church with candles or veladoras that are lit in a traditional rite.

Father Manglio Aguayo Escalante will officiate the Mass.

During the days of the Candelaria, parishioners with different occupations visit the Church, to ask the Virgin for a good year business.

On Friday Jan. 24th, the first guild enters, the Porcicultores (pork-cultivators), in charge of the Aragón-Cortés Family.

Saturday Jan, 25th, Beekeepers

Sunday Jan, 26: Musicians

Monday Jan, 27: Ladies (the Virgin of Candelaria dedicates one day to Women)

Tuesday Jan. 28, Wednesday 29 and Friday 30 it will be the turn of the Farmers Guilds.

The entrance of the groups will be at 7 p.m. and the departure at 11 p.m.

The Marian Night (Noche Mariana) will be held on February 1 at 9 p.m. Valladolid pilgrims are expected to arrive on February 2nd (Día dela Candelaria) at 4 in the morning to sing Las Mañanitas to the Virgin, then a Mass will be officiated at 11 am and a procession will take place as well on the 2nd.

On Saturday 25, at 7 p.m., a documentary about the devotion to the Candelaria in Yucatan will be screened by the Center for Support to the Literary Historical Research of Yucatan.

An exhibition of dresses that the Virgin has worn throughout the years, will remain in display at the annex of the church until February 4th.

