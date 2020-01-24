Three suspected new cases of Coronavirus in Jalisco, Mexico

The Health Ministry reported another three suspected cases of the coronavirus in Mexico. They are one woman, one man, and a 2-years-old girl who live in Tepatitlán, Jalisco. The Ministry also ruled out the IPN professor being infected with the virus from Wuhan, China.

José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology and coronavirus spokesman added that a 42-years-old man who traveled to the place of origin of the virus returned to Mexico on January 10 and showed symptoms three days after his arrival.

The man had contact with a 37-years-old woman who showed symptoms until January 19 and a 2-years-old girl, who showed symptoms since January 13.

The confirmation of the three cases in Tepatitlán, Jalisco is in process.

After the notification of the three suspected cases of 2019-nCoV coronavirus in Jalisco, the Health Ministry added that it will monitor the suspected carriers for 14 days if the result of the strain of the new virus tests positive.

The Ministry said that specialized personnel of the Epidemiology Unit was deployed to Tepatitlán in the Los Altos region (state of Jalisco), to carry out epidemiologic and laboratory surveillance and investigate the cases and their contacts.

