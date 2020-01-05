These are Mexico’s New Official Immigration Fees for 2020

Mexico’s Ministry of the Interior (Secretaria de Gobernación, SEGOB) and National Immigration Institute (NII) (Instituto Nacional de Migración, INM) published new governmental fees for immigration procedures related to foreign nationals and expatriates that took effect on January 1, 2020.

On December 28, 2019, the Resolution of Modifications to the Miscellaneous Tax Rules for fiscal year 2020 and its annex 19 (through which articles 7.1, 7.4, 7.5, 7.6, and 7.8 establish the implementation of the corresponding increases of the governmental fees contemplated within the Federal Rights Law (FRL) (Ley Federal de Derechos) were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (Diario Official de la Federación).

Immigration governmental fees required by the NII for certain immigration procedures for foreign nationals and expatriates with temporary or permanent residency in Mexico are covered by the FRL. Therefore, the governmental fees related to these immigration procedures have increased as of January 1, 2020.

Below are the approved amounts within the FRL that were published by the Ministry of the Interior and the NII:

Visitor with permission to perform remunerative activities $3,207.00 MXP Visitor for adoption purposes $3,111.00 MXP Temporary resident for one year $4,271.00 MXP Temporary resident for two years $6,400.00 MXP Temporary resident for three years $8,106.00 MXP Temporary resident for four years $9,607.00 MXP Permanent resident $5,206.00 MXP Residency card replacement $1,277.00 MXP Modification of immigration status $1,365.00 MXP Regularization of immigration status $1,365.00 MXP Immigration status certificate $437.00 MXP Departure and entrance permit $437.00 MXP Authorization to perform remunerative activities for students and temporary residents $3,207.00 MXP Authorization of temporary residency for a minister of religion or belonging to a religious association $1,012.00 MXP APEC business travel card $1,412.00 MXP

Sources: TMP, www.gob.mx/segob , www.gob.mx/inm , www.dof.gob.mx/







