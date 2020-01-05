  • Expat Community,
  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • Lifestyle,
  • News

    • These are Mexico’s New Official Immigration Fees for 2020

    By on January 4, 2020

    Mexico’s Ministry of the Interior (Secretaria de Gobernación, SEGOB) and National Immigration Institute (NII) (Instituto Nacional de Migración, INM) published new governmental fees for immigration procedures related to foreign nationals and expatriates that took effect on January 1, 2020.

    On December 28, 2019, the Resolution of Modifications to the Miscellaneous Tax Rules for fiscal year 2020 and its annex 19 (through which articles 7.1, 7.4, 7.5, 7.6, and 7.8 establish the implementation of the corresponding increases of the governmental fees contemplated within the Federal Rights Law (FRL) (Ley Federal de Derechos) were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (Diario Official de la Federación).

    Immigration governmental fees required by the NII for certain immigration procedures for foreign nationals and expatriates with temporary or permanent residency in Mexico are covered by the FRL. Therefore, the governmental fees related to these immigration procedures have increased as of January 1, 2020.

    Below are the approved amounts within the FRL that were published by the Ministry of the Interior and the NII:

    Visitor with permission to perform remunerative activities $3,207.00 MXP
    Visitor for adoption purposes $3,111.00 MXP
    Temporary resident for one year $4,271.00 MXP
    Temporary resident for two years $6,400.00 MXP
    Temporary resident for three years $8,106.00 MXP
    Temporary resident for four years $9,607.00 MXP
    Permanent resident $5,206.00 MXP
    Residency card replacement $1,277.00 MXP
    Modification of immigration status $1,365.00 MXP
    Regularization of immigration status $1,365.00 MXP
    Immigration status certificate $437.00 MXP
    Departure and entrance permit $437.00 MXP
    Authorization to perform remunerative activities for students and temporary residents $3,207.00 MXP
    Authorization of temporary residency for a minister of religion or belonging to a religious association $1,012.00 MXP
    APEC business travel card $1,412.00 MXP

    Sources: TMPwww.gob.mx/segob , www.gob.mx/inm , www.dof.gob.mx/

     



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment