The “Sargasso Monitoring Network Cancun” identified three points along the coast of Quintana Roo with a large amount of algae

Petempich Bay, in Puerto Morelos, Recodo Beach, in the municipality of Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen), as well as Punta Mosquitos, on Holbox Island presented large quantities of sargazzo on the morning of Sunday January 5th,, while the rest of the coast, especially in the northern area of Quintana Roo, maintains a minimal or even null presence of seaweed.
According to the official report, a large amount of seagrass and sargassum were collected in the area of Playa del Recodo in Playa del Carmen. However, most of the coast in Quintana Roo is sargazzo free right now, in most of Playa, Cancun, Tulum, Cozumel and Riviera Maya.
Cold front attracts sargassum
In Playa del Carmen, it was reported that with cold front number 26 brought winds from the South and Southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula, which attracted some sargassum stains to the coastal area, particularly to El Recodo and some beaches located in this section towards Playa del Carmen fiscal dock (muelle fiscal).
Tourism is business as usual during the first week of the year in the Cancun-Riviera Maya-Tulum area, since most of the Quintana Roo coast is sargazzo free right now.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
